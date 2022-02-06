Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,260 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 531.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Annovis Bio worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANVS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

