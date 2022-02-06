DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 58,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,002,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $746.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

