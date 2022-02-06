Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 5.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,088,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

