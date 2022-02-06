Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 5.2%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 9,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

YELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $503.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yellow by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yellow by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

