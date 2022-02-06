PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 15824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PROG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.