Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Sells 3,831 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

