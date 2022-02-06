Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 33,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,284,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

