Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00.

SPT opened at $67.35 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sprout Social by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sprout Social by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

