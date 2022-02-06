Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.