UBS Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,818.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.