Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,823.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,818.96. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,990.23 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

