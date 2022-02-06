Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

