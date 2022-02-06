Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

