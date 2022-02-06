-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.