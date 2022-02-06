First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

NYSE COO opened at $388.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.40. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

