First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,118 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

