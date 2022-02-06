iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

