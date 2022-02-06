First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

