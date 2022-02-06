Wedbush Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $39.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

