Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

