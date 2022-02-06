Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medicenna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

MDNA stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.