Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $450.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

