Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $460,544.49 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25.
NYSE:SQ opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.
Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
