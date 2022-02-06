Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $460,544.49 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25.

NYSE:SQ opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

