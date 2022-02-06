Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

