American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CWH opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

