First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 242.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fastly by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $119.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,367 shares of company stock worth $3,322,505 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

