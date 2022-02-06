Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

CAJ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

