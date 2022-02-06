Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 13,071 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEI opened at $31.66 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

