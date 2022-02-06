Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $389,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

