Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,673 Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 63.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

