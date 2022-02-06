Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SSR Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

