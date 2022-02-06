Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.36% of Infobird as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFBD stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Infobird Co., Ltd has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

