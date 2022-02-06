Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,108 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

