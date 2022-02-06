Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

