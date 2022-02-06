Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.39. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

