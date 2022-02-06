Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 122.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 15.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.