American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

