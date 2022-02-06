American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 13,370 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

