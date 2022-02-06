American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $11,525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

