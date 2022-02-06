US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 285.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.
JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
