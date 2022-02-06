US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CGI were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CGI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

