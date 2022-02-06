US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

