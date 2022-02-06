Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

