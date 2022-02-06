Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 26,667 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $519.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 33.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

