Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Down to $69.66

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.66, but opened at $66.94. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

