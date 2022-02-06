Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $3,263,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

