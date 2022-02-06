Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.01

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

