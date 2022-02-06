Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.01

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.
About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
