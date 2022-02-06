Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

