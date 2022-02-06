Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,124 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

HEP opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

