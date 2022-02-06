Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

